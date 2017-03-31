SK Bandaran Sibu No. 2 holds annual athletics meet

SIBU: SK Bandaran Sibu No. 2 held its annual athletics championship yesterday at Tun Zaidi Stadium.

Sibu United Chinese Association president Kong Hian Khim officiated at the opening ceremony.

Speaking at the function, he urged parents to be supportive of their children’s involvement in sports.

He said parents’ presence at sports events would encourage the children to strive to do better.

“It’s good for your children.

Your presence will bolster their morale,” he reiterated.

Also stressed was the need to exercise to keep fit and healthy.

“Your children can perform better academically when they are in good health,” he said.

Also present at the function were headmaster Thomas Tang and the school’s parent-teacher association chairperson Siti Rohana Kerni. — by Othman Ishak