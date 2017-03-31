Athletics 

SK Bandaran Sibu No. 2 holds annual athletics meet

Kong officiating at the opening of SK Bandaran Sibu No. 2 annual sports meet. Thomas (second left) and others look on.

SIBU: SK Bandaran Sibu No. 2 held its annual athletics championship yesterday at Tun Zaidi Stadium.

Sibu United Chinese Association president Kong Hian Khim officiated at the opening ceremony.

Speaking at the function, he urged parents to be supportive of their children’s involvement in sports.

He said parents’ presence at sports events would encourage the children to strive to do better.

“It’s good for your children.

Your presence will bolster their morale,” he reiterated.

Also stressed was the need to exercise to keep fit and healthy.

“Your children can perform better academically when they are in good health,” he said.

Also present at the function were headmaster Thomas Tang and the school’s parent-teacher association chairperson Siti Rohana Kerni. — by Othman Ishak

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of