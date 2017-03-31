SMEs: Use ICT tools to capture consumers that are digitally-active

KUCHING: Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are called on to think big, innovate, and make use of the wide array of information and communications technology (ICT) tools to capture the growing digitally-active consumers.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s (TM) annual SME BizFest 2017 in Sarawak yesterday, TM’s Consumer and SME executive vice president Imri Mokhtar highlighted that in Malaysia itself, close to 70 per cent of the population are active internet users.

“The change in lifestyles create opportunities in which many businesses have evolved and adapted to the rapid change of customer behaviour. It is now vital for companies to engage and provide relevant solutions for this digital society,” he added.

On that note, TM believes that SME BizFest could offer SMEs a platform to learn how to boost the presence of their businesses, digitally.

Imri told reporters during a press conference that the SME BizFest aims to create the awareness as well as provide and bring forward the adoption of digital technology for SMEs to grow.

“SME is a major contributor to the GDP of the state and the country. The opportunity that we want to portray is how to innovate by embracing digital technology for our SMEs to grow further and dominate in the areas of their business.”

On the growth of SMEs in Sarawak, Imri pointed out that the numbers of SMEs in Sarawak has grown as today, Sarawak stands among the top five states with the most number of SME establishments in the country.

“Being geographically close to Brunei, where consumers have high purchasing power, there is vast potential for SMEs in Sarawak to tap into.

“To venture into this enlarge market and bring their businesses to the next level, Sarawak SMEs need to think big and innovate the way they operate their business,” he advised.

Also present during the opening ceremony of SME BizFest 2017 were TM State general manager Sarbini Hamdan, and TM Sales, Consumer and SME vice president Khaidir Elias.

SME BizFest 2017 is set to help SMEs through two major components which are the conference, that features renowned business icons and coaches, and the ‘Experiential Hub’, in which SMEs are offered a number of digital solutions and products to empower their business to the next level.

Besides the conference and the ‘Experiential Hub’ area, SME BizFest also gathered relevant partners and supporters who shared latest information on their respective field of expertise.

SME BizFest 2017 was endorsed by SME Corporation of Malaysia and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDeC), with Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd as the platinum partner and JomPay (MyClear) as the silver partner.

Other partners include SME Association of Malaysia, MARA and SSM.

In conjunction with SME BizFest 2017, TM offered a special SME BizFest Campaign Promotion which offers all SMEs a specially designed package for SMEs comprising of high speed broadband connectivity, and ICT value-added solutions with savings of more than RM2,000 during the event.

SME BizFest 2017 will continue its roadshow at three other locations which are Grand Riverview Hotel, Kota Bharu (Kelantan) on April 4, Persada Johor International Convention Centre (Johor) on April 11, and The Magellan Sutera Resort (Sabah) on May 11.

Meanwhile, Imri shared that TM’s webe, which was launched last year, has shown encouraging signs of growth.

He revealed that TM would be launching a new mobile plan under webe which caters specifically for SMEs. He noted that the plan could be launched early next month.

However, he pointed out that SMEs can register their interest for the new plan now.

According to Imri, TM also aims for webe to serve eight to 10 per cent of its TM households customers.