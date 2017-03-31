SMPN Hatungun develops forest school

RANTAU, South Kalimantan: State junior high school SMPN 1 Hatungun in Tapin district develops forest school as efforts to support Adiwiyata (green school) and make the green Tapin as an oxygen city, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Ali Imron, principal of SMPN 1 Hatungun, said the forest school is to support the greening that proclaimed by Tapin government in all sectors and as an effort to make school a place of learning for the students to care about the environment.

“We are here also teach students to take care and preserve nature,” said principal.

In addition, the development of school forest is also an attempt to preserve the plants that is hard to find or rare in the forests of Kalimantan, such as ironwood tree, aloes, eucalyptus, and other rare trees.

“In addition to preserving native trees of Kalimantan, we also plant trees from Papua, the Matua, and we try to develop it,” said Ali Imron again.

With the school forest, principal hopes to bring comfortable atmosphere for students of SMPN 1 Hatungun in conducting education in the school that once was barren.

Tapin is now seriously teaching students to love or care about the environment and nature, so every planting of trees, the district government always encourage students to participate.

Regent Tapin HM Arifin Arpan reasoned any activities associated with the environment he always persuaded students because he want to foster a sense and teach environmental awareness and preservation of nature from an early age.