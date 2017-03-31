Stadium, stars on track for Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open — Karim

KUCHING: Sarawak is all set to welcome top players in the world like Datuk Lee Chong Wei, China’s Lin Dan and Chen Long to the Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open badminton championships to be held at the Sarawak Indoor Stadium in Petra Jaya from April 4-9.

“All preparations have gone smoothly except for a few finishing touches,” Assistant Minister of Youth, Sports and Solidarity Datuk Rahman Hamzah said after inspecting the facilities and venue at Sarawak Indoor Stadium yesterday.

Accompanying him were permanent secretary to the ministry Kameri Affandi, Kuching City North Commission mayor Datuk Abdul Wahap Abang Julai and Sarawak BA president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain. According to Karim, both Lee and Lin Dan have skipped the Indian Open to prepare for the Malaysian Open so fans can expect a showdown here.

“All top 10 seeded players (men’s and women’s) are coming to this prestigious event. Tickets are almost sold out except for those reserved for sale at the stadium starting from April 4 onwards. Fans had best come early on match days to buy tickets (limited to two per buyer).

“For those who bought earlier through ticketing agents and online, please redeem the tickets starting tomorrow (today) at the stadium from 11am until April 9,” added Karim.

Karim said the state is expecting many foreign fans from China, Japan and South east Asian countries and the best hospitality put forward would give them a good word to spread about Kuching.

“Seats are not reserved. So come early to get the best seats for the best view,” said Aziz who added that 500 tickets are kept for the semi-finals and finals for sale at the stadium on a first-come, first-serve basis.