‘Sunday Family Ride’ at Likas April 2

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Finance would be hosting a ‘Sunday Family Ride’ (SFR) event at the public park, Likas Bay on this coming Sunday, April 2 starting at 5 am until 12 noon.

Disclosing this after the organising committee meeting last Tuesday, organising chairman Haji Muluk Samad said the riding event is open to the public and their families.

Haji Muluk, who is also deputy permanent secretary to the Finance Ministry, added the event is being organised on a rotation basis among the Ministries and government departments for every first Sunday of the month.

This event, he said, would give the public and their families an opportunity to indulge in recreational activities, such as bicycle riding, and aims to create togetherness among the respective families and the community.

Muluk said, other than the cycling event, which will be held in the morning, the programme would also feature other events, such as food carving competition hosted by GIATMARA, and various games for the children.

Attractive prizes, such as bicycles and hampers, are waiting to be won by the winners at the event.

Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Haji Aman, is expected to grace the event.