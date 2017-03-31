The Borneo Post reporter takes second spot in contest

SIBU: The Borneo Post reporter Jane Moh has won second place in Swan City Toastmasters Club’s in-house public speaking contest, second only to Ho Mei Ling.

Ho spoke on the topic `Aging with Dignity’ at the March 29 contest held at the premises of Sibu Cancer Society at Pedada Road.

In her speech, Ho expounded her views on the right to age with dignity, urging children to fulfill their filial duty.

First runner-up Moh spoke on miracles in life in her topic ‘A Walking Miracle’.

She said life is a miracle and should be lived intensely and beautifully for oneself and others.

Lau Hieng Poh was third with her title ‘Plant A Seed’.

“Everyone is planting seeds on someone else’s lives in everything they do every day.

“Thus, it was important to plant a seed and do good deeds in life,” she said.

Meanwhile, the club staged its club level Table Topic Contest on March 22 which Thomas Ling won. Dr Clement Chen was second and Jane Moh, third.

The club will hold its Area Contest at Hua Wen Hua Du Zong Building on April 23.