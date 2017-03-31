Trienekens acquires state-of-the-art refuse compactor

KUCHING: Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd recently acquired a new state-of-the-art refuse compactor as part of its expansion plan for the Kuching Integrated Waste Management Park’s (KIWMP) sanitary landfill.

The German-made Bomag BC572RB-2, purchased through UMW (East Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, is in line with Trienekens’ corporate mission of protecting the environment through the use of green technology.

The machine features a high performance water-cooled turbo diesel engine designed to comply with current and future environmental policies, besides also being in compliance with the Euro Com3 and EPA Tier 3 emissions regulations.

The front and rear halves of the compactor are connected by a massive oscillating and articulating joint specially developed for the toughest landfill application, making the model fit to cope with immense waste loads whilst ensuring quick and efficient distribution of all kinds of refuse.

Built for even the most challenging landfill terrains with special waste handling accessories to suit local climatic conditions, additional safety and efficiency qualities specific to the Bomag BC572RB-2 further ensures better landfill compaction to prolong the use of landfill space, as well as enhanced safety for operators.

Known as the most technologically advanced landfill in Malaysia, construction of Trienekens’ sanitary landfill includes meticulous application of complex environmental engineering designs in accordance with international environmental standards. In addition, it is also the only landfill in the country to operate entirely using cutting edge equipment.

Trienekens strives to continuously improve the standards of environmental management in accordance with the emergence of newer waste management approaches for the benefit of the environment and public health.

Through the use of innovative engineering methods and technology, KIWMP continues to perform above-par in carrying out its prime function of reducing the negative impacts of waste disposal processes on the environment while preserving the natural ecosystem.

The health and safety of the facility workers as well as the surrounding community were factored in when developing the facility’s expansion plans, resulting in KIWMP being branded as the most modern, fully compliant waste disposal facility in the region.