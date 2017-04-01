AGE outbreak in Pusa could have been preventable, says DAP man 

KUCHING: The dismissal of queries from the state Democratic Action Party (DAP) with regard to the recent outbreak of Acute Gastroenteritis (AGE) at Pusa in Betong is seen as a way by the authorities to deflect from the actual issue.

Special assistance to Kota Sentosa assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen, Kelvin Yii said Assistant Minister for Public Health Dr Jerip Susil and state Health Department director Dr Jamilah Hashim dismissed the queries by DAP related to the outbreak.

Yii believed that if it was not due to the negligence of the relevant authorities, the outbreak would not have happened.

“Thus, the relevant authorities have to be held accountable for such negligence, which caused the deplorable quality of the water in the area as well as the spread of the outbreak – exposing more than half of the town’s population to the contaminant.”

Yii’s remarks were made in connection with the reported 42 cases of AGE – commonly known as infectious diarrhoea – in Pusa, which claimed one life and affected many others, the majority of whom are children.

Yii learned that as at March 26, there were only 40 AGE cases.

“Presumably, there are two new cases – this means that the outbreak has not been resolved yet. The actual number (of cases) could be more than those officially stated, as many might not seek treatment at the hospitals and thus, these cases were not recorded.

“The fact is this is a preventable situation, especially if the relevant authorities including the water board had carried out their responsibilities properly in the first place.

“In our day and age, any death due to AGE whether caused by rotavirus, other viruses or bacteria is a big issue – it should not be swept under the carpet, especially when it affects a sizeable population of a town and especially the young children.

“These authorities are in fact deflecting from the core issue, by not answering the queries on the reason for the deplorable water quality in the area – said to the cause of the outbreak.”

Yii pointed out that Dr Jamilah had admitted about the chlorine level in the water being low.

“And based on the information that we’re provided with, the levels of total coliforms as well as water turbidity are way above the normal levels. Again, this proves negligence on the side of the water board to maintain the quality of water and as a result, it (water) provided a viable medium for the spread of the reported rotavirus.

“Also in her (Dr Jamilah’s) own admission, there are illegal pipe connections that breach the continuity of the pipes causing the contamination to seep into the main pipe.

“This is also the failure of the relevant government enforcement agencies to identify such illegal (connection of) pipes and also to address the issue. I believe this issue is not a new one – yet nothing was done about it before this.”

Yii said DAP received a memo from the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) for Betong Division that there would be water disruption between March 24 and 26 due to the emergency repair works on the water treatment plant in Pusa.

“If this is to deal with the rotavirus in the water pipes, why was it only done almost three weeks after the detection of the outbreak?” Yii questioned.

He also quoted Dr Jamillah as saying that her department had spoken to JBALB and that they would be flushing the pipes and increasing chlorine concentration to improve the quality of the water.

“This action only came in one month after the detection of the first (AGE) case. Questions again have to be raised on the efficiency of the relevant authorities in dealing with the outbreak.

“We were informed that the people of Pusa had been experiencing bad quality water for years, but nothing had been done by the government to address this issue. Now that there’s a death and 42 cases attributed to it (AGE), someone has to take responsibility; a proper explanation must be given not only to the people in Pusa, but also the people in Sarawak.

“I urge the relevant authorities to deal with this matter urgently as it involves the safety and security of a large mass of people. I call for a thorough investigation into the matter and the relevant personnel to be held accountable for the death and suffering of the victims,” he said.