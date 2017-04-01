Cool heads, rational reasoning win the day

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg says the Sarawak Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders managed to convince the prime minister not to table the proposed amendment to the Syariah Court’s (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 or Act 355 with rational explanation.

He said he had told the BN friends in Kuala Lumpur that if the Act was tabled and passed in parliament it would be ultra-vires the Federal Constitution.

“I explained to them and the prime minister during the BN meeting that if the punishments for the Muslims and non-Muslims are different the law will have the element of injustice.

“When I presented the view of Sarawakians, I did it rationally, not emotionally, not religiously, but rather based on facts.

“That is why it was received rationally as well by our friends there including the Prime Minister,” he said at the presentation of Yayasan Sarawak education excellence award here yesterday.

Abang Johari said self-confidence was very important in facing challenges.

He said with self-confidence he and the Sarawak BN leaders were able to state their stand clearly.

“This is what I have done, and supported by my friends in Sarawak BN during the meeting, we managed to convince the prime minister to withdraw his plan to table the Bill.

“We have negotiated it in a peaceful manner, not in a sentimental argument, but in peace,” he said.

Before the meeting, Abang Johari had said that Sarawak government was concerned about the discriminatory and unconstitutional elements in the proposed Act 355.

He pointed out there should not be any discriminatory elements, since Article 8 of the Federal Constitution clearly stressed on equality before the eyes of the law.