Cops nab man, teen for making fake notes

The counterfeit RM100 notes and equipment seized by police from the suspects.

KUCHING: Police arrested a man and a teenager for allegedly producing counterfeit RM100 notes following a tip-off received from a concerned family member.

The suspects, a 34-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, were nabbed at separate locations on Wednesday by Padawan police personnel, who also seized counterfeit notes and equipment used to manufacture the fake money.

The pair’s operation was exposed after the teenager’s elder sister stumbled upon a number of items in her sibling’s bedroom at their house, which caused her to suspect that he was involved in something illegal.

Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan, who confirmed the arrests when contacted yesterday, said his men sprung into action following a report lodged by the boy’s sister, aged 19.

“Acting on information provided by her, we arrested the teenager, who was carrying several fakes RM100 notes with him at the time, and followed it up by picking up a local male later the same day.

“A subsequent raid conducted by police led to the seizure of 14 pieces of counterfeit RM100 notes, a printer cum photocopy machine, a scanner, spray paint, money detector, aluminium foil and other items,” he said.

Aidil added that both suspects have since been remanded for further investigation as police seek to widen their probe into the counterfeit money operation.

Cases involving counterfeit RM100 notes being circulated have not just been reported in Kuching, but also in other cities and towns across the state over the past few years.

Those who often fall victim include market traders, food sellers, coffee shop operators, as well as petrol station operators.

Just last week, Dr Kelvin Yii, who is special assistant to Bandar Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen, had highlighted the circulation of fake RM100 notes at a coffee shop here which occurred this month.

The operator of the shop, known only as Lee, said he had received the notes from a young customer on March 6 and again on March 21, and only realised the bills were counterfeit when he went to pay his loans at a bank.

Yii had also mentioned about having received similar complaints of counterfeit notes being used at shops in King’s Centre as well as areas around Batu Kawah.