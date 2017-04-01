Dr Sim keeps mum on possibility of new mayors

Dr Sim (centre) receives a memento from Hope Place founder Kelvin Wan at the charity event.

KUCHING: Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian has refused to disclose whether new mayors would be appointed for Kuching North and Kuching South.

However, Dr Sim did reveal that the state cabinet has finalised the names of the persons to head Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and Kuching South City Council (MBKS).

“The state cabinet has dealt with the matter and decided who the mayors will be,” he told reporters after launching a charity event yesterday.

He refused to disclose whether the Kuching South mayor’s post would be ‘returned’ to the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP). The current Kuching North datuk bandar is Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai, while Datuk James Chan is the mayor of Kuching South.

Since Kuching was elevated to city status in 1988, the Kuching North Datuk Bandar has been a government appointee. The Kuching South mayor’s post was previously a political appointment from SUPP until 2006.

Former Bandar Kuching Member of Parliament Datuk Song Swee Guan was the first Kuching South mayor from Aug 1, 1988 to Jan 31, 1997; followed by former Batu Lintang assemblyman Datuk Chan Seng Khai from Feb 1, 1997 until July 31, 2006.

Former Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) controller, the late Chong Ted Tsiung, was the first non-political appointee from Sept 25, 2006 until his death on Aug 3, 2007.

Chan, former Harwood Timber Sdn Bhd general manager, has been Kuching South mayor since June 4, 2008 and his term is due to expire in June.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim, who is SUPP president, said his term as senator and those of others would depend on the outcome of the 14th General Election.

On whether SUPP would nominate someone to take over from him as senator, Dr Sim reiterated it would depend on the GE14 results.

“I don’t know when the GE14 will be held, only the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak) knows,” he said when asked whether he would contest in a parliamentary seat.

Dr Sim was appointed as a senator on May 26, 2014, when he was SUPP secretary-general. He remained a senator following his win in the Batu Kawa state seat last year and subsequent appointment as a minister.