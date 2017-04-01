Faulty handbrake suspected cause of accident

MIRI: A 57-year-old man was injured after a failed attempt to stop his pick-up truck from plunging into Miri river around 4pm on Thursday.

The man from Pujut 1 here came with his friend to fish at the mouth of the river near Pulau Melayu here.

It was after parking and getting out of his truck that he noticed the vehicle was reversing slowly towards the river. He then sprinted to the vehicle, reached for the handbrake and pulled it up, but this did not stop the car from moving – with him still inside.

It is suspected that the handbrake was faulty. The man hit his head on a stone when he fell into the river. He was sent to the hospital for treatment.

Later, a crane was used to fish the truck out of the river around 7pm.