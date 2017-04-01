Former MP calls for restructuring of Salcra, more Bidayuh participation

KUCHING: Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) needs to restructure its organisation and rethink its policies.

Former Mas Gading MP Patrick Anek Uren said a new approach is needed now because most oil palm planted on land owned by the Dayaks are ageing and have to be replaced with new palms.

“The oil palm plantations set up by Salcra in the last 20 to 30 years have also experienced a downward trend in the amount of yearly dividends and bonuses paid to the landowners. Is replanting on the cards for Salcra?

“Many landowners are demanding for a restructuring of Salcra before any replanting can begin. There is a need for a restructuring at the corporate management level, as well as in the management structure from the ground managers upwards,” he said.

Anek was Mas Gading MP from 1974 to 1986. He is also a former Tasik Biru assemblyman – from 1979 to 1983.

Anek said Salcra, as a state government’s oil palm plantation company, had been reaping huge profits from plantations on Native Customary Rights (NCR) land of the Bidayuhs in Lundu, Bau and Serian districts.

He claimed that many of these landowners had been demanding a re-thinking of policy guidelines on the sharing of equity and participation.

“In other words, the local people from any area where Salcra has a plantation using the people’s land should be given priority in jobs, including executive and management-level jobs and for executives going up the promotion ladder, as well as contracts and sub-contracts of jobs within the plantation. As it is, all executives from managers up are people from other areas of Sarawak with locals only doing jobs on daily wages. Bidayuhs should be given managerial positions too – why not?” he argued.

Anek also hoped that there would be executives from other ethnic groups to go up the corporate ladder in Salcra. He claimed that Salcra has been, since its inception, dominated at the corporate and management level by only one ethnic group.

He said even though a Bidayuh was once a deputy general manager in Salcra, no Bidayuh was appointed to take over his place – let alone a Bidayuh holding position at the corporate level, like a directorship position in Salcra or any of its subsidiary bodies.

The current Mas Gading MP Datuk Anthony Nogeh was Salcra deputy general manager before he vacated the post to contest in the 2013 general election.

Anek also suggested that Salcra emulate the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) in setting up a savings body or cooperative for its participants.

“For example, put aside 15 per cent of their annual dividends and bonuses into savings, which will go a long way for them to realise some sizable income at the end of the term of the plantation. Felda Kooperasi Bhd is one example that should be emulated and implemented by Salcra,” he said.

Anek said since many of NCR land under Salcra are from the Bidayuh community, he proposed to the state government for the setup of a sister body of Salcra to be run by a Bidayuh management team and led by a Bidayuh state minister.

He said funds for this new body could come from the profits garnered over the years from the huge acreage of oil palm plantations in Bidayuh areas in Lundu, Bau and Serian.

He also said there are many professionals in the Bidayuh community whose talents could be utilised in this new body, with Bidayuh ministers acting as advisors.