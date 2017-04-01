‘High likelihood for Anyi to be renominated’

Penguang (second left) presents the service extension letter to TR Morgan of Sungai Nipa in Bakong.

BELURU: Baram MP Anyi Ngau is strongly tipped for renomination as the Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP) candidate in the 14th general election (GE14), which could be called at any time between now and June next year.

Assistant Minister for Local Government and Marudi assemblyman Datu Dr Penguang Manggil said this at the presentation of 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) at Beluru community hall yesterday, where he also handed over the service extension letters to a number of local village chiefs and compassionate aid to Beluru flood victims.

In this regard, he called on the local grassroots to render their full support for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the polls.

“He (Anyi) has expressed his interest to be re-nominated and although the ratings (in favour of him becoming a BN candidate for Baram in GE14) in Marudi is strong, he still needs to work hard,” he said.

For the record, Penguang was announced by Anyi as the SPDP candidate for Marudi in the state election last year. The then-assemblyman of the constituency was Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran.

Penguang resigned as the permanent secretary to Local Government in December 2015 and went on to win the seat for BN-SPDP, having secured 5,493 votes over the 4,106 garnered by the first Penan woman candidate Elia Bit of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), and 56 received by Independent candidate Louis Jalong.

Three years earlier, former Marudi and Limbang district officer Anyi won the Baram parliamentary seat with only a 194-vote majority over Roland Engan of PKR.

On the May 5, 2013 election, Anyi polled 9,182 votes, Engan 8,968 votes while Independent candidate Patrick Sibat Sujang received 363 votes.

In 2008 parliamentary polls, Datuk Jacob Dungau Sagan of BN won in Baram with a majority of 4,044 votes over Independent candidate Kebing Wan.

Baram is made up of Marudi, Telang Usan and Mulu state constituencies, following the delineation exercise.

Adding on, Penguang called on the grassroots in Marudi, including their leaders, to put aside their political differences and unite for the common goal of progress under the ‘Segulai, Sejalai’ (‘Togetherness, We Walk One Road’) spirit.

He said they should all look ahead and champion the interest of fellow constituents. Moreover, he also hoped that Orang Ulu voters would swing back to BN.

“I hope the Orang Ulu voters would support the BN candidate in GE14,” he said.

On election preparations, Penguang said things would be stepped up by the SPDP in Marudi and in this regard, political secretary to the chief minister Alexander Asing would be involved in a series of activities slated for that direction.

Penguang also disclosed that Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg would likely to visit Marudi after Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year, but the exact location had yet to be finalised.