In need of rectification

Aidel (seated left) is seen chairing the state PAC meeting at the DUN complex in the presence of other members and ex-officio members. See is seated on third right while Chew is seated on fourth left.

State Public Accounts Committee’s main concern is to ensure minimal leakages in GLCs, statutory bodies

KUCHING: The State Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has found that 12 state government agencies, statutory bodies and government-linked companies (GLCs) need enhancement and rectification to ensure they provide ‘value-for-money’ to the people, said its chairman Aidel Lariwoo.

He added that the committee’s main concern was to ensure minimal leakages in these 12 bodies.

“Overall, the audit findings and queries have been well responded to by these 12 state government agencies, statutory bodies and GLCs. Though some enhancement and rectification need to be done within departments to give impact to the rakyat,” Aidel told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

He also pointed out that these 12 bodies also need initial project studies and viability appraisals for their projects to ensure maximum results.

“There is also a need for extra scrutiny as well,” he added.

Aidel who is also Sadong Jaya assemblyman said, these were among the recommendations of the PAC which met at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) complex recently.

He said the recent PAC meeting was based on the Auditor-General’s Reports 2014 Series 3 and LKAN Series 1 (Laporan Ketua Audit Negara (LKAN) 2014 Siri 3 and LKAN 2015 Siri 1).

The other members of the State PAC are Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How (PKR), Tanjung Batu assemblyman Chew Chiu Sing (DAP), Ngemah assemblyman Alexander Vincent (PRS), Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang (SUPP), Kabong assemblyman Mohd Che Kadir and Tellian assemblyman Yisibbnosh Balo (PBB).

When contacted, See said he was very happy to be appointed as a member of the ‘check and balance system’ in the State.

He said their main job was to compile and submit their reports to the DUN on the government’s expenditure.

“To be honest, comparatively, Sarawak is better than many other states in a lot of ways,” he said, adding that this is his first term in the state PAC.

Meanwhile, Chiew said the PAC is very important to provide the necessary ‘check and balance’ on government spending so that it would get the ‘maximum returns’ to the taxpayers.

“Our main job is to ensure that the government money is well spent for the benefit of the rakyat. In a way to ensure ‘value-for-money’ for the people as well as for the government,” he said.

Chew has been a member of the State PAC since 2002.