Infrastructure, facilities at Sungai Kesa need upgrading

Teng (third right) and local residents inspect the culvert at Sungai Kesa.

SARIKEI: Residents of Sungai Kesa are appealing to the relevant authorities to upgrade infrastructure and facilities in their area.

They took the opportunity to voice this out to political secretary to chief minister Teng Ung Woo, who visited Sungai Kesa recently.

The facilities in need of immediate upgrade were the access road and the drainage.

The local folk said as the majority of them are farmers, having proper drainage and good road connectivity is crucial to them.

In response, Teng assured them that he would bring up the matter up to the relevant authorities.

He said among other things, he would request for the culvert to be upgraded to improve the system, and for the tar-sealed access road to be resurfaced.