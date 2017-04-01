Local cargo boats caught with foreign fishing crews

Photo shows the ‘One United 12’ cargo boat detained by the MMEA.

MIRI: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained two local cargo boats on Tuesday on suspicion of illegal operations, when they were found with foreign fishing crew members in Miri waters.

The boats were detected at a distance of less than three nautical miles from an MMEA vessel on patrol, under Ops Permai, at 7.20pm and were suspected to be fishing illegally using the trawling method.

At 7.52pm, the MMEA patrol boat approached a cargo boat with the registration ‘One United 12’ at 21 nautical miles off Tanjong Payong, while the other vessel immediately released its

trawler and tried to flee the scene.

However at 8.13pm, the MMEA patrol vessel managed to detain the second cargo boat with the regisration ‘One United 5’ around 24 nautical miles off Tanjong Payong.

Upon inspection, the boats were found to have committed an offence under Section 15 (1)(a) of the Fisheries Act 1985, for fishing in Malaysian waters without a permit from the director general of fisheries.

If found guilty, the boat skipper could be fined a maximum RM1 million, while the crew members could face fines of up to RM100,000 each.

Maritime commander Mohd Hambali Yaakup said, apart from not having any licence to fish, 10 crew members also did not have identification documents.

“The boats bearing the name ‘One United 12’ and ‘One United 5’ as well as carrying some 30 Vietnamese crew members aged between 19 and 46 years old have been detained to facillitate investigation.

“An estimated five tonnes of fish with a market value between RM50,000 and RM60,000 were also seized in the operation,” he said in a press statement yesterday.