Pasar Tamu, Pasar Ria traders in Sibu Jaya to get licences

SIBU: Sibu District Council (SRDC) will legalise traders at ‘Pasar Tamu’ and ‘Pasar Ria’ in Sibu Jaya by issuing them monthly permits.

Council deputy chairman Robert Lau, who heads the Business and Licensing Standing Committee said they had approved licences for 85 traders at the ‘Tamu’ market which makes them permanent traders.

“Right now, they are just daily traders paying RM2 and there is no record in SRDC. We are in a way legalising them – give them licences at RM60 a month or RM2 a day. We are supplying them with new tables.

“We can put in about 105 tables and, so far, have approved 85 traders for licences; the rest will be daily traders at the Pasar Tamu.

“We hope the Tamu side will be able to trade in an atmosphere that is more orderly and we will allocate where they trade,” he told a press conference after a full council meeting here yesterday.

The council is going to issue licences to traders at the Pasar Ria – the monthly permit also costing RM60.

He said existing traders allocated a stall each previously would become permanent traders.

The council had decided not to relocate them, but provide them water and electricity on a sharing basis.

Lau also said they had received a lot of complaints on the use of five-foot ways and parking bays for commercial activities.

SRDC will start charging those occupying parking bays for business activities and stop trading on five-foot-ways.

“We are going to charge them RM50 per month per bay so they can use the parking bays on a permanent basis to avoid issues,” he said, adding that a dialogue was held on Thursday with the operators and shop owners over the matter.

Council chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai also spoke.