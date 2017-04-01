PKR welcomes Abg Jo’s efforts to continue Adenan’s work

Abang Johari (centre) and other Barisan Nasional members with the PKR delegation. Baru is on his left.

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has welcomed Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg’s determination to continue the work of his predecessor Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

During a courtesy call on Abang Johari yesterday, PKR state chairman Baru Bian said PKR would support the chief

minister when it comes to safeguarding Sarawak’s rights in accordance with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“We also raised a few issues, which we had raised with the late Adenan, such as the need to amend the Sarawak Land Code – to provide recognition to the Pemakai Menoa and Pulau

Galau and also amending the Syariah Ordinance of Sarawak to waive jurisdiction over a person who, of his free, converted to Islam,” Baru told a press conference.

In relation to the Syariah Ordinance, Baru said Abang Johari gave his assurance that the matter is being reviewed.

“He (Abang Johari) has also confirmed that he is affirming the policies by the late Adenan and is making the necessary follow-ups,” said Baru, who is also Ba Kelalan assemblyman.

“It is timely for us to raise it with him. He said his style may be different from Adenan’s but the intentions are the same which is to pursue Sarawak’s rights. We are glad that he is pursuing these matters.”

Meanwhile, the state PKR convention will be held on May 6.

“We will be expecting to see some 250 to 300 participants from all PKR branches statewide to attend this convention,” added Baru.