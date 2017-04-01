Port employees told to tap the benefits of social, recreational activities

SIBU: Employees of Rajang Port Authority have been urged to be active in social and recreational activities to instill in themselves the spirit of tolerance, helpfulness and care for others.

“It can also be a good way to keep fit and healthy,” said RPA Social and Recreational Club (Raport) president Christopher Yek.

Health, he added, is an invaluable asset to every individual. “Health is wealth which money can’t buy,” he said.

Urging club members to form a habit of exercising to keep fit, he said they could perform their duty better when they are in good health. He also stressed the importance of team spirit among port employees.

Yek was addressing club members at its 44th annual general meeting held at Li Hua Hotel here last Thursday.

The meeting was followed by dinner at the same place.