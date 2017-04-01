Security along Sarawak border under control — State GOF chief

Khaw (second left) greets a young patient at the SGH Paediatric Ward. — Photo by Chimon Upon

KUCHING: The security along the Sarawak border remains under control, says the state General Operations Force (GOF) Commander SAC Datuk Khaw Kok Chin.

He assures the public that they have nothing to worry about.

“Everything is OK – there is nothing worrying going on. We are always on the alert when it comes to border security,” he told reporters at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here yesterday after leading 12 police personnel and 14 members of the Police Families Association (Perkep) to visit the Paediatric Ward.

The visit was made in connection with this year’s 210th Police Day celebration.

On this, Khaw said it was one of the activities by police to be closer to the communities that they served in.

“Police are always with the community. We will run more of such activities like this visit and also blood donation drives,” he pointed out.

The visiting delegates later gave away goodies to the young patients and wished the children speedy recovery.