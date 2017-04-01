Special committee to oversee Marudi projects

Penguang presents a BR1M voucher to a recipient. He is flanked by his wife Datin Monica Ukong Jaya and Beluru District Officer Mataip Sayu.

MARUDI: A special committee will be set up to oversee the RM3 million development projects for Marudi constituency approved by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, who is Marudi assemblyman, said the committee will help ensure there are no leakages and that the projects ultimately benefit the target groups.

“I will not interfere with the procurement process but will see to it that all service delivery must be done in accordance with the relevant financial requirements,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday after presenting 1Malaysia People’s Aid to 615 recipients in Beluru yesterday.

He said the committee would be chaired by Marudi District Council chairman Edward Mendai, while the members would include those from government departments, councillors, community leaders and village chiefs.

Meanwhile, Penguang called on village and community leaders here to carry out their duties diligently and prudently for the benefit of the people.

He said village chiefs should be elected democratically in the constituency and that he would respect their choice.

“Inform the district officer and conduct your own elections.

“There is no need to involve me, but make sure your chief is not a civil servant or residing outside,” he said.