State JPJ conducts integrated campaign to reduce road accidents

Enforcement officers conduct a check on a motorcyclist.

SARIKEI: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is focusing on motorcyclists in its road safety campaign as a strategy to bring down the number of road accident cases in the state.

State JPJ director Mohd Syafiq Annas Abdullah explained that the strategy was adopted in line with the national road safety campaign aimed at reducing accidents involving motorcyclists and pillion riders by 50 per cent.

In this respect, the state JPJ raised its target on motorcyclists for the road safety campaign to 60 per cent, adding that the department also focused on checking other traffic offences such as overtaking at double lines, overloading and overtaking from the left, he said at a press conference on the integrated road safety campaign here on Thursday night.

Syafiq disclosed that in the first two months of this year, 8,579 summonses were issued to motorists for various traffic offences.

In January, 3,850 notices were issued while in February, the number of issuance increased to 4,729 which pointed to the need for the department to further beef up its road safety campaign.

During the integrated road safety exercise last Wednesday night, 70 personnel from various agencies were involved in mounting road blocks at 10 locations.

JPJ issued 31 notices, while police issued 14 notices including to three motorists who failed the urine test.