Sarawak 

Suspected drug addict creates scene at home

SIBU: A 36-year-old man, believed to be a drug addict, created a commotion at his house in Kampong Nangka here about 7am yesterday.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The man’s wife called the police, who arrived shortly and arrested him.

It is not immediately known what caused him to act aggressively

