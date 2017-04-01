Treated piped water in Pusa to be chlorinated

KUCHING: Treated water in Pusa where over 40 cases of diarrhoea were reported last month will be chlorinated to enhance the safety of the water.

As of Mar 28, there were 42 diarrhoea cases and one fatality reported in Pusa, which the state Health Director Dr Jamilah Hashim said could have been caused by water contamination by rotavirus. The sectional post-chlorination will be carried out at Pusa water treatment plant (WTP) to rid the piped water supplied to the area of rotavirus.

The section involved will be from Pusa WTP high level transfer all the way to Pusa town especially towards Kampung Kalok areas where the diarrhoea cases occured. The chlorination process will be supervised by the Medical Department.

Assistant Minister For Public Utilities (Water Supply) Datuk Roland Sagah told The Borneo Post yesterday that the post chlorination was a measure taken by the Rural Water Supply Department to address the water contamination problem in Kpg Kalok of Pusa after a discussion with medical officers in Betong Division yesterday morning.

Dr Jamilah explained that when water level would rise during king tide or flash flood inundating water pipes in the Kampung Kalok area.

As many of the pipe connections were illegal and not properly installed the flood water could have seeped into the pipes contaminating the piped water.

“When the water level increased, there could be contamination which leaked into the main pipe. Even when the water is boiled for drinking, if they use the tap water to wash plates, there will also be contamination,” explained Dr Jamilah during a press conference recently.

Dr Jamilah further pointed out that although one death had been reported, her department could not confirm if it was caused by rotavirus as the case happened during the onset period when there was no specimen of the stool to be tested to confirm that it was a case caused by the virus.