Two local Bumiputera firms secure Pantu Junction jobs

Konsortium Jajaran Borneo representative Hasnandi Mohamad Jenis (third left) receives the LoA from Abang Azahari Osman of Zecon Kimlun Consortium, as Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak’s project delivery partner Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd’s Bumiputera relations manager Shah Iszhan Isnin (second right) and others look on.

KUCHING: Two Sarawak Bumiputera contractors have been awarded jobs to construct 15km of road under the Serian Roundabout-Pantu Junction works package of the Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak development.

Konsortium Mahligai Budi Sdn Bhd and Konsortium Jajaran Borneo Sdn Bhd will each build a 7.5km stretch at the Pantu Section over a duration of 24 months beginning April this year under the main works package contractor Zecon Kimlun Consortium Sdn Bhd.

The two are the first Sarawak Bumiputera companies to secure letters of award (LoA) out of 35 Bumiputera contractors, which had already been given the letters of intent (LoI) to participate in the highway project under various works packages.

A simple ceremony was held yesterday to hand over the LoAs to both contractors at Zecon Kimlun Consortium Sdn Bhd office here.

Construction of the Serian Roundabout-Pantu Junction road involves 75.015km, of which 33.65km is under the Serian Section stretching from Serian to Balai Ringin. Another 41.365km is under the Pantu Section between Balai Ringin and Pantu Junction.

The Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak project was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in Bintulu on March 31, 2015.

Upon its completion in 2021, the highway from Telok Melano to Merapok will cover a total distance of 1,060km.

The mega development is set to be the transportation backbone of Sabah and Sarawak, and will play a major role in opening up economic corridors and opportunities in areas it transverses.

During Parliament’s ministerial question-and-answer session earlier this week, Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof disclosed that the potential sub-contract value of Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak to be awarded to Bumiputera contractors is estimated at RM5.19 billion.

These Bumiputera contractors would be divided into three categories – domestic, nominated and designated.

“Domestic sub-contractors are estimated to be awarded RM3.51 billion worth of contracts, nominated sub-contractors are expected to get RM977 million, while designated sub-contractors should be able to secure the remaining RM706 million,” he was quoted to have said.