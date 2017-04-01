Two men hurl a Molotov cocktail at woman’s car

The stolen vehicle at the police station.

KUCHING: A woman lodged a police report on Thursday after unknown men hurled a Molotov cocktail at her car in front of her house in Kenyalang Park.

The 40-year-old told police the incident happened around 1.30am when she woke up after hearing an explosion outside her house.

Upon going out to check, she saw her car parked outside the house had caught fire and two men speeding off on a motorcycle.

The flames caused some damage to the roof and rear of the vehicle, but did not affect the house.

Police are investigating the matter.

Separately, a stolen vehicle was recovered by police after it was abandoned at a commercial centre at Rubber Road yesterday.

The vehicle was spotted at a parking lot in front of a pet store by police, who discovered that it had been reported stolen in Padungan area.

Further inspection found that the car was unlocked — its key and remote alarm left inside.

The vehicle was towed to the district police headquarters pending further investigations.