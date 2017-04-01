UPP board seeks to develop Sibu into university town

Wong (seated fourth left) is seen with board members after the press conference.

SIBU: The United People’s Party (UPP) Sibu Community Service Board (CSB) has taken up the challenge to develop Sibu into a university town.

Board chairman Datuk Andrew Wong told a press conference yesterday that the University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) will be a good platform to achieve the goal.

“We believe having a clear development strategy will allow Sibu to move forward and resolve some of its long-standing issues such as the brain-drain problem,” he said.

According to him, Sibu is strategically located to become a university town.

“The centralised urban area and the existence of a world-class university are the plus factors.

“A student population of 5,000, of whom 2,000 are foreign students, will give immense economic spill overs for Sibu. It will not only result in higher economic spending but allow new industries and opportunities to mushroom,” he said.

Wong explained that the board would first identify the infrastructure required.

“Transportation, smooth traffic flow, logistics and ICT are the prerequisites for Sibu to be developed into a university town. Secondly, we need innovation to retain our youths while attracting youths from overseas.

“Innovation does not only include e-commerce or smart apps but also innovative policies, which encourage the entrepreneurship spirit and a healthier lifestyle,” he said.

He said Sibu is also in need of flourishing industries, which would develop with “the right infrastructure and innovation in place”.

“All it requires is for the right environment and information to be disseminated to the people,” he said.