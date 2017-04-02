Amendments to Domestic Violence Act to be tabled Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry will table the amendments to the Domestic Violence Act 1994 (Amendment 2012) for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat, tomorrow.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said the amendments were aimed at giving overall justice to family members experiencing violence not just physically, but also emotionally and psychosocially.

“The examples include theft of pension card and issues involving property and pronouncement of divorce through WhatsApp,” she told reporters after opening the ‘Bridge To A Better Life’ Emotional Wellbeing programme, here, today.

Rohani said domestic violence not only involved wife battering, as victims of violent acts could also be husbands, parents-in-law and other in-laws.

Earlier during the programme, Rohani visited the Women’s Corner at the Malaysia Tourism Centre (MaTiC) car park area, with sales and service booths run by women entrepreneurs and introduced at the venue since early March.

Operating every Sunday, the services offered include reflexology. – Bernama