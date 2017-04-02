Sarawak 

Boat rider breaks arm in crash with log

KAPIT: A power boat rider participating in the Kapit Power Boat race at the town’s waterfront broke his arm when his machine hit a submerged log and overturned yesterday.

He was airlifted to Sibu Hospital.

The victim, in his mid-twenties, was participating in the 30HP power boat race held in conjunction with the annual Baleh-Kapit Raft Safari.

He was a member of the Orion Power Boat Racing Team participating in the weekend event to entertain visitors and the crowd at Kapit Waterfront, awaiting the arrival of the raft  safari participants from upriver later today.

