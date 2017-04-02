Sarawak 

Boy unconscious, man injured in 2-car collision

Firemen prepare to send the unconscious boy to hospital.

KUCHING: A 10-year-old boy was hospitalised following a collision between two cars which left him unconscious at Mile 14 Kuching-Serian Road on Friday night.

The boy was travelling with his family when their compact car collided with a saloon car around 8.15pm, leaving him unconscious and the driver of the saloon car with head injuries.

Personnel from Siburan Fire Station were despatched to the scene following a call, and arrived to find the victims had been helped out of their respective vehicles by members of the public.

“Firemen provided first aid to a man in his 50s who was the driver of the saloon car as well as to an unconscious 10-year-old boy who was a passenger in the compact car,” said a spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) following the incident.

A Bomba ambulance transported the child to Sarawak General Hospital where he was placed in the Red Zone, while the older victim was sent to the same hospital in a second ambulance.

