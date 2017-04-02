Chan pledges to soldier on if contract for mayorship renewed

KUCHING: Kuching South Mayor Datuk James Chan pledges to continue with his service if his current tenure with Kuching City South Council (MBKS), which expires this May 31, is renewed.

This mayor of nine years has yet to be given any notice of his reappointment.

Asked for comments yesterday, he said he was in the dark like many others as far as his reappointment was concerned.

“Many friends contacted or (sent messages through) WhatsApp this morning (yesterday) after reading See Hua Daily News. I have not received any official or written notification (MBKS) on the position of mayorship after May 31, 2017.

“However, I feel very blessed to have been given the opportunity to serve for nine years as mayor and I hope that I contributed in one way or another in bringing improvements to Kuching City, especially Kuching South – a better place than yesterday, a better place for all residents to live in and love,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Chan has served under three chief ministers since his appointment almost a decade ago.

He was first appointed Kuching South Mayor when the state government was helmed by former chief minister who is now the Head of State, Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud; then under Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, and now under Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I am very fortunate to have served under a very fair and professional state government since Tun Pehin Sri’s time as chief minister, and now under the people-centric Datuk Amar Abang Johari.

“In fact, all state ministers, federal ministers as well as elected representatives have been most kind to me as mayor in one way or another. I had a very supportive former minister in-charge Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and now the present minister-in-charge Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian who have accorded me all the support to serve the people well.”

Wong was the local government and community development minister prior to the state election last year. Dr Sim is now the Minister of Local Government.

Chan said State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Morshidi Abdul Ghani had also assisted him from time to time.

“I also have lots of support from friends, hawkers, businessmen, ordinary people and MBKS staff. Thus, if there is a chance to continue to serve as mayor, I would take it with blessings and I would continue to serve the people of Kuching city as best as I can.

“Thus, reacting to the report of See Hua Daily News, I will have to answer ‘God Willing!’

“In fact, I forgot to mention that someone might have played the April Fool’s joke on me on today’s news (report).”

On Friday, See Hua Daily News quoted a source saying that there would be no new Kuching South mayor, given that Chan’s mayorship would be renewed for another year.

Chan is the second appointed mayor with no political background. He succeeded the late Chong Ted Tsiung, the third mayor, in 2008.

Chong was the first non-politician mayor for Kuching South, who succeeded Chan Seng Khai in September 2006.

SUPP lost the mayorship after Seng Khai was defeated by DAP’s Voon Lee Shan in Batu Lintang during the 2006 state election.