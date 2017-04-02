Erasing the Hansenite stigma

Adenan meets hospital staff during his visit to the hospital. The original arch that the society wants to replicate. The settlement back in 1953. — Photos by HSoRCBMH Some of the heritage buildings awaiting conversion to open museum attractions. A visitor book from the Rajah Sir Charles Brooke Memorial Settlement. Wooden prosthetics made by the settlement’s physically-abled residents. Jong holds a Warrant of Detention for a 50-year-old man issued in 1958. Society members together with Angie (front second left) outside the mini museum. — Photo by HSoRCBMH

THE word leprosy evokes fear, and perhaps phantom itching, particularly if you are old enough to have heard the horror stories related to the disease.

Those who contract leprosy are in for a world of pain, not only physical but also the lasting emotional damage of being torn from their lives and families — never to return. With society directing the weight of their ignorance and fear on lepers, there is no going back even if patients have been cured.

The stigma is so bad that the word leprosy or leper is not used anymore. It’s now called Hansen’s Disease and Hansenite after Norwegian physician Dr Gerhard Armauer Hansen who found that leprosy originated from a bacterium called Mycobacterium leprae — contagious but not as wildly as claimed.

“If I were a Hansenite and I sneezed on you, you were more likely to catch a flu,” said Angelina Jong, a physiotherapist at Rajah Charles Brooke Memorial Hospital (RCBMH).

And because the physiotherapy unit is situated among the historical buildings of the Rajah Charles Brooke Memorial Leprosarium, she ended up as the de facto curator of its mini museum and grounds.

We were standing inside Rumah Kenyalang with Dr Joe Lau, the hospital’s new director, during my guided tour. Rumah Kenyalang is a simple shelter with a carved wooden hornbill totem under it. The shelter — which was the final stop of the tour — was previously used to hold miring ceremonies, but the practice has since been discontinued.

A moment ago, Jong was pointing to a small hill nearby where the pagan residents used to bury their dead.

“There’s another hill behind it and between them is a stone slab where they carried out some of the operations,” she said.

Noting the surprise in my eyes, she added, “Simple operations. Mostly amputations.”

RCBMH now serves the community of Padawan. It has a background that entices buffs of morbid history to drift closer to the horror stories realm. But like most tales that thrill and chill, it becomes less scary once someone flicks the light switch or pulls the sheet off the ghost.

This is what Jong and the Heritage Society of Rajah Charles Brooke Memorial Hospital (HSoRCBMH) hope to achieve — by dragging the ghost of leprosy’s much dreaded past out into the light.

The society was founded by Jong, who serves as its president, and former director of RCBMH, Dr Goh Yi Xiong, on Nov 11, 2015. Dr Goh has since moved on to the next stage of his career but not without first sitting down with incoming director Dr Lau on why the heritage project is important.

Dr Lau said he’d rather focus on the living. That was before Jong took him on a tour of their 11 heritage buildings, including the museum that holds all the medical and personal relics, and a very special tree at the heart of the proposed heritage zone.

“I changed my mind,” he told thesundaypost.

“If I don’t appreciate and support this, it could fade away.”

Creating public awareness

Pledging his commitment, Dr Lau said the existence of the Heritage Society of Rajah Charles Brooke Memorial Hospital and its museum would enable people to learn about the hospital’s role in dealing with Hansen’s disease, hence creating public awareness through education and history.

For instance, did you know that as of 2014, a total of 37 people in Sarawak have been afflicted, and out of that, 22 are from the Penan community? Now leprosy is easy to cure with a multi-drug therapy (MDT). But in the earlier days, the slightest symptom would exile you to the nearest leper colony.

It was in 1873 that Dr Hansen made his discovery, including the fact that the disease is airborne and contagious. The assumption that leprosy was hereditary caused fresh panic, prompting the Lepers Ordinance to mete out compulsory notification and isolation of patients.

In the Heritage Society’s museum, there is a warrant of detention for a 50-year-old man.

He had been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching and was ‘probably a leper’.

A 1958 letter, signed by a magistrate of the time, ordered the patient’s detention at the Leprosy Settlement of Kuching.

Although some of these Hansenites were eventually certified cured, the stigma still clung to them as late as 1970. To this day, the ripples from presumptuous labels such as ‘probably a leper’ continue to wash over their descendants, precipitated by ignorance on the ‘heredity factor’.

Eradicating the stigma and taboos, hounding former patients, is also on the Heritage Society’s list of priorities to help the community, affected by Hansen’s disease.

Special tree

Among other things, the Heritage Society also want to protect their chaulmoogra tree which is in its 90s. A living and towering artefact that bears wrinkly golf ball-sized fruits, the tree was the only known Hydnocarpus wightiana in Sarawak until the society enlisted the help of their neighbour, the Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC), to propagate and save this arboreal rarity.

“We now have 20 baby plants through marcotting. SCB will take 10, while the 10 are ours.

We initially asked around for seedlings but no one knew of the tree’s existence. The seed bank at the Agriculture Department does not have it either,” Jong said, adding that even the second biggest leprosarium in the world (Culion Island, Palawan, the Philippines) does not have such a tree.

“That tree is the heart of the RCBM Settlement,” she said, alluding to RCBMH’s name before the state Health Department took over operations in 1962.

The fruit used to be a lot bigger six or seven years back. Now it’s tiny, and even SBC can’t immediately finger the cause. To get to its mangosteen-like interior, you would need some elbow grease — or a hammer!

Jong gave me a fruit as a souvenir. I asked how’s the taste.

“I won’t advise eating it. I licked it once and my tongue went numb for an hour,” she said.

The tree played an important role in the early 20th century when leprosy doctors everywhere used the oil distilled from the fruit to treat patients. It was a painful twice-a-weekly intramuscular or intra-lesion injection. While some patients benefited, the long-term efficacy was questionable.

Multi-drug therapy

In 1981, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended MDT, a combination of dapsone, rifampicin, and clofazimine, which arrived in Sarawak in 1987 and became the official treatment in 1989. It remains the best treatment available while researchers are developing a vaccine and a better early detection method.

The vintage medical instruments and evolution of treatment can be seen at the museum along with laboratory equipment (with no clear indications of what they do) and other remnants of settlement life — wooden prosthetics, a film projector, handiworks the residents made to earn an income.

The items are categorised in a way that makes sense to the society. They knew they had to keep track but didn’t know how proper museums do it and are getting help from Unimas to categorise their artefacts.

Sasakawa Memorial Health Foundation in Japan will be teaching them how to do preservation and museology. The Sarawak Museum Department visited and confirmed they were sitting on something worth gazetting.

Friends of Sarawak Museum (FoSM) introduced the society to a Singaporean book conservationist who examined their books and quoted a five-figure sum for the work involved. Some of the books were patients’ records dating back to 1925, and because of their age, handling is best left to a minimum.

There are also things left to be discovered in the surrounding jungle. During a jungle walk last year, Jong fell over a partially buried brown vase. Happy with the discovery, she dug it up and took it back. Much later, she was told that was not how to treat artefacts.

The society wants to do an open museum concept where visitors can walk into the heritage zone, learn about the area and visit the museum. They want to replicate the original arch of the RCBM Settlement which had served as inspiration for their logo.

Parked between Semenggoh Wildlife Centre and Annah Rais, the Rajah Charles Brooke Memorial Hospital is in the perfect position for a quick stop and they want to leverage that.

Jong explained, “Visitors to Semenggoh would sometimes stop by for a look. They want a tour. It’s always like that, so why not make it official? But first, we have to do up the place.”

It is an opportunity for the museum to generate an income and get through the laundry list of things to conserve. The former Hansenite residents from Kampung Sinar Baru will be invited to set up stalls there and create handicrafts to sell to tourists. But it takes money to make money.

Miring ampun

Among the necessary things to put this heritage project on track are the Rumah Kenyalang and the annual miring ceremony performed to honour the gods, spirits and ancestors.

The long-time staff can attest that the spiritual atmosphere around hospital shifted when the miring ceremonies stopped six or seven years ago and they want things to return to normal. Majlis Adat Istiadat Sarawak (MAIS) is willing to help with that, starting with an apology ceremony — a miring ampun — scheduled for May 13.

“The people from Kampung Sinar Baru paid for the miring in the past but I feel it’s unfair to get money from them. They are not rich. The society is thinking of organising a yearly funding for this. We will start writing letters,” Jong said.

The society also wants to relocate Rumah Kenyalang to the heritage area but this will have to wait until after the miring ampun and enough funds are available.

To commemorate the 90th anniversary of RCBMH on Oct 17, 2015, former director Dr Goh asked for a book to be published on the history of the hospital. The book titled ‘In the Sanctuary of the Outcasts’ was launched on the anniversary itself. But researching for the book and writing it unearthed a lot of pain, shame and untold stories.

“The stigma is still very strong within themselves. That’s why we must create public awareness because we don’t want history to repeat itself. If one day, Hansen’s Disease becomes as prevalent as before, are we going to do the same thing? Exile the patients to a settlement? Take away their children? We don’t want that to happen again,” Jong said.

The hospital’s editorial team wrote to the late Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem about preserving their heritage. Five days later, a letter of support arrived from him. The Heritage Society of Rajah Charles Brooke Memorial Hospital was registered as an NGO that same year.

The rest, as they say, is history. The time has come to yank the sheet off the ‘ghost’, turn the spotlight on Hansen’s Disease, and say its name without fear or stigma.

For more information on HSoRCBMH or to find out how you can help, visit their Facebook page at fb.me/HSoRCBMH or call Jong on 013-8288754.