Five injured in car-pickup collision

the car and pick-up involved in the accident.

SARIKEI: Five people were injured after a car they were in was involved in an accident with a pickup near Sebangkoi country Resort, about 25km from here yesterday afternoon.

According to Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief, Suna Kaha, the accident happened around 2.50pm when the car, descending a slope from the direction of Saratok, collided with a pickup coming from the opposite direction.

The road was slippery as it was raining heavily then.

When his men arrived at the scene, they  helped to carry three injured teenagers from the car to the ambulance while the car’s driver and a passenger (both ladies) had earlier been sent to Sarikei Hospital by ambulance.

The teenagers were Nur Aina Azieqah, Abang Ahmad Adib and his sister, Dayang Aidatul.

