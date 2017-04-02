Govt asked to find permanent solution to Bakun logjam

BELAGA: The government has been asked to come up with an immediate and permanent solution to the worsening logjam occurring upriver of Bakun Reservoir at Sungai Murum, Sungai Linau, Sungai Balui and Sungai Belepeh.

A press statement yesterday from Penghulu Ibau Ajan and Penghulu Saging Bit from Uma Kulit and Uma Belor in Sungai Asap pointed out that the logjam has affected the livelihoods of Orang Ulu communities upstream.

The statement said the worst affected areas are from Sungai Betolong to Ulu Balui, where the estimated population within the Balui Reservoir is approximately 1,500.

Due to the debris and logjam, residents from Long Unai and Long Busang intending to go to Kapit currently have to travel up to seven hours by logging road to Putai and thereafter to Kapit by express boat.

Ibau pointed out that the community has complained about the recurring problem over the past five years.

“So far no agencies are willing to take up this task even though our elected representatives are constantly pressing. We hope that the respective authorities would take action on the matter but so far only one ‘gotong-royong’ (clean-up party) had been organised in 2016, after tremendous pressure from the late Chief Minister YAB Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem,” he said.

“This exercise only temporarily eased the condition due to the massive amount of floating logs and debris.”

On March 17, local contractor Wargana Consortium took the initiative to remove floating logs and debris at Sungai Kelumo.

Group general manager Stephen Sia said after discussions and consent from Sarawak Hidro Sdn Bhd (SHSB), the company started collection and disposal of floating logs and biomass outside the 10km radius of Bakun Reservoir, which is beyond their current scope of work with SHSB as part of their corporate social responsibility programme.

“As I mentioned before, we have pledged to do our best to clear as much debris causing the current logjams within this short period. We have also assured SHSB that these additional works will not affect our current maintenance works within the 10km radius.

“We estimate that it would take at least seven to eight years to ensure Bakun Reservoir is free from all debris based on our experience with reservoir maintenance works in Bakun,” he explained.

Wargana Group chairman Datuk Billy Abit Joo, who is former Hulu Rajang MP, said the company would do its best to assist on the matter, but pointed out the authorities concerned need to take immediate action and find a long-term solution for the safety of those living upstream.

He also called on the Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) to monitor all vessels travelling within the reservoir during this highly dangerous period.