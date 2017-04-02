High-speed Internet crucial for state’s digital economy economy vision — CM

SERIAN: The state government will focus on three key areas in its continuous effort to transform the rural areas – upgrading the ICT infrastructure, enhancing the knowledge of the young generation and connecting people to the world market.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said Sarawakians, including those in the rural areas, must be connected to the world because the state’s population is only 2.7 million.

“Therefore, we have to reach out to the world market – fly your goods out to your export destinations within six hours and you can reach up to three billion consumers.

“Say for China you get one billion, India one billion and Asean may be 600,000, while the rest are in Japan or Korea.

“For example, if we could send our bananas to three billion (consumers) in a very short period of time, we would prosper,” he said at the launch of Pesta Birumuh 2017 here yesterday.

For this to happen in such a way, Abang Johari said Sarawakians must use modern approach – namely the e-commerce.

He said in acknowledging the importance of digital economy, the state government had allocated RM1 billion to upgrade the ICT infrastructure across the state with the objective of increasing the connectivity speed.

“The speed must be fast so that we can compete with the rest of the world. Once we have the speed, you can have your despatching schedule, like when you would start sending your products and how long they would reach the destinations,” he said.

Abang Johari stressed that state’s economy must migrate to a digital one but to reach there, the high-speed Internet facility must be in place.

He said without the speed, ‘what comes out of the smartphone or laptops is only the icon for loading — loading and loading with neither image nor data’.

“We need fast speed, at least two terabits. High-speed Internet will boost our economy upwards and e-commerce will eventually become the mainstay for us to transform the rural areas through modern agriculture.

“We can have a contract through ICT with our banana buyers including those in China and send our products within a short period of time. That is your way forward under your new chief minister,” he said.

Abang Johari also said he would announce the state’s new financial model this April 4.

“We have a new financial model because we don’t want to depend on Putrajaya. We are on our own,” he stressed.

When asked to elaborate on the financial model during a press conference later, the chief minister simply replied: “You wait for April 4.”