Labourer survives electrocution at construction site

MIRI: An Indonesian labourer in his 30s survived an electrocution while working on a construction site in Taman Tunku at about 10.15am yesterday.

It is learnt that the incident occurred when a crane at the construction site touched an overhead cable, which resulted in the electrocution of the

victim who was working near the crane.

The victim’s co-workers who saw the incident rushed to him before alerting Miri Hospital for an ambulance.

Help arrived within minutes and the victim was taken to hospital.

It is learnt that the victim is in stable condition.