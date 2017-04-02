Laptops presented to 143 students of SMK Sri Matang

KUCHING: Tupong assemblyman Fazzruddin Abdul Rahman presented laptops to 143 Form 5 students of SMK Sri Matang under the pioneer Laptop Programme yesterday.

The presentation of laptops took place during the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) annual general meeting.

After completing the SPM, the students will return the laptops, which will be lent to the next batch of Form 5 students.

He also announced a RM50,000 allocation to build a covered walkway for the school.

School principal Ratnawati Bakaruddin said the present school has been in operation for four years only.

The previous 40 years it was occupied by SMK Agama Sheikh Othman Abdul Wahab which has moved away.

The school has 1,043 students, some of them boarders.

“When we first started, we only had 473 students and the number increases annually. This year we have the first batch of Form 5 students,” she said.