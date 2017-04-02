Leaky pontoon at Kapit Wharf to be removed

SIBU: The submerged pontoon at Kapit Wharf along Khoo Peng Loong Road here is leaking badly and will be removed with the help of Public Works Department (JKR) Sibu.

This was disclosed by Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) assistant controller (Region 2) Christopher Chan yesterday when he was asked about a recent Facebook posting on the sunken facility.

He said that particular pontoon had been submerged for quite some time already.

“This is a severely leaky pontoon which we will remove with the assistance of JKR Sibu. We do not want to refloat it as it will sink again when it rains and water is high due to severe leakage.

We will also take out one of the damaged gangways and refurbish the other two.

“The present five pontoons are sufficient for the current boat operation at Kapit wharf along Jalan Khoo Peng Loong and (the five pontoons) will be joined up for use.

“SRB is constantly monitoring the safety of the operation at the pontoon wharf,” he told thesundaypost yesterday.

Incessant downpours and high water forced three pontoons located upstream at Kapit Wharf along Khoo Peng Loong Road here to take in water and sink late February.

Two of the three upstream pontoons that sank had been refloated since.

Meanwhile, an observation there yesterday noted that the tide was high with the express boat operations running as usual.

Chan had pointed out before that these were aging facilities exposed to wear and tear over the years.

There are six pontoons at Kapit Wharf. Express boats plying the downriver routes of Passin, Daro, Igan and Pulau Bruit berth at Kapit Wharf.