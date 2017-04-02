No coercion on gap year – Idris Jusoh

BESUT: Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said there will be no coercion on local university students to take part in the Gap Year Programme which is meant to encourage the spirit of volunteerism.

He said the newly-introduced programme which will begin in September is for students in six local universities.

“There is no forcing students to participate in the programme which is more of the government’s efforts to encourage a caring culture among students in tertiary institutions,” he said.

Idris was speaking to the media in a tele-conferencing interview from India to explain the Gap Year programme which was launched last week.

He said this clarification was necessary to avoid confusion among certain parties who think the Gap Year is compulsory and would burden the students.

Idris said the programme had been introduced in other countries to allow students some time to join volunteer programmes where they contribute to society and gain experience.

Idris is currently in India as part of the Prime Minister’s delegation on his official visit to the republic. – Bernama