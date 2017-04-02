No more illegal traders at Jalan Petanak

KUCHING: Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has dispatched its officers to Jalan Petanak to see if the illegal trading activities are returning.

Kuching South Mayor Datuk James Chan said the council had given the final notice to the illegal traders in the form of pamphlets, while warning notices were published on newspapers recently to notify them to cease trading in the area due to public health and safety concern.

“As they (traders) have been trading there for so many years, one may expect them to be a ‘little slow’ in moving out; hence, the monitoring.

“But as the people’s council, MBKS has requested the traders to relocate in a rightful manner,” Chan said when contacted yesterday.

The mayor, however, was pleased to see that the majority of the traders complied with the order and opted to relocate in order to continue their business.

The six traders operating illegally there were given an ultimatum on March 21 – that they must move out by March 31 or risked forceful eviction by MBKS.

The action was taken in view of the many complaints from the public on the danger that the traders were posing to other road users and also the hygiene factor in the area.

In the past, the traders were willing to pay the compound almost on daily basis to remain at the same site rather than relocating to proper areas within MBKS’ jurisdiction such at the Petanak Market.

This went on for years despite them being slapped with numerous throughout.