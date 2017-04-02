Over 2,000 riders for BIIBBF 2018

KUCHING: At least 2,000 local and international participants are expected at the Borneo Island International Big Bikes Festival (BIIBBF) 2018.

Borneo Island Big Bikers (BIBB) Sarawak is hosting the festival scheduled to take place from April 6 to 8 next year.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state government has been asked to play a role to make the international event a success.

“BIBB Sarawak will host BIIBBF 2018. Today’s (yesterday) meeting is about them asking us to assist in organising the festival on April 6, 7 and 8 in 2018,” he told a news conference after the meeting held at Magenta Restaurant, Kuching Waterfront here yesterday.

Also with him at the news conference was Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who is also patron of BIBB Sarawak.

Abang Johari believed that the event could help educate the younger generation on road safety besides instilling good riding culture into the young minds.

He said BIIBBF 2018 also aimed at boosting the tourism industry in Sarawak given that participants would ride to places of interest besides doing charity at longhouses and villages.

“It is a good cause, not just for recreation but also for charity. Bikers can de-stress when they ride as that is their favourite pastime. For me, I enjoy fishing and riding too.”

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim said there were over 3,000 bikers throughout Sarawak.

According to him, the participants of BIIBBF 2018 will comprise bikers from Sarawak, Sabah, Brunei and Peninsular Malaysia, Indonesia and Middle East countries.

It is learned that BIIBBF, which was held for the first time in 2000, is the largest festival of its kind in Borneo.

Among the objectives of BIIBBF 2018 are to promote tourism in Malaysia, to expose the younger generation to road safety and good riding habit as well as to provide an avenue for bikers especially in Borneo to get together and exchange experiences.