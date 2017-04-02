School leaver on motorbike dies in collision with car

KUCHING: A Form 5 school leaver died in a horrific road accident early yesterday after his motorcycle was hit by an oncoming car at Jalan Stutong near Tabuan Jaya 1.

The impact of the 2.30am collision instantly killed 18-year-old Benecdick Brendon Jeram, severing his right leg at the knee and caused his body to be flung some 75m away.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy chief DSP Bingkok John said prior to the accident, Benecdick was making his way from the Outer Ring Road at Jalan Canna towards One TJ shopping centre, while the car driven by a 21-year-old male was travelling in the opposite direction.

“The deceased died on-the-spot and his body was found about 75 metres away from his motorcycle.

“The car slammed into a tree by the roadside but the driver was not injured,” Bingkok said.

He revealed the the car driver was initially detained under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, but has been released on police bail.

“We have taken his blood sample to test for presence of alcohol or drugs, and will be doing the same to the deceased during the postmortem,” he added.

After the fatal crash, Benecdick’s family members rushed to the scene and broke down at the sight of his lifeless body.

According to his brother, the school leaver had just left a coffee shop near Tabuan Jaya where he had met family members and relatives for drinks.

“He was making his way home as he had to work in the morning. He had been working at a coffee shop in Taman BDC as a waiter since completing his SPM while waiting to go for further studies.”

The brother said Benecdick had scored fairly well in the SPM and initially intended to stop working after the results were released, but decided to continue working at the coffee shop before furthering his studies in May.