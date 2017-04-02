Six detained for suspected pilferage from KR1M store

SIBU: Six workers at the Kedai Rakyat 1Malaysia (KR1M) here were detained by police in connection with an investigation on a criminal breach of trust case involving goods worth up to RM825,000.

The six, including two men, are aged between 19 and 23.

They were arrested on Friday, following a report lodged by one of KR1M’s suppliers earlier.

It is suspected that the six workers had been involved in the activity for two years from when they were first hired.

Sibu police chief ACP Saiful Bahri confirmed the arrest, but did not comment much as police had just begun their probe.

“All six suspects are placed under four-day remand,” said Saiful.

It is learned that police are also looking for more individuals to assist in the probe, including a former stockist.

According to a source, there is a possibility that the case involves a larger group of people.

“It is suspected that one of the tactics used by them is to record less number of goods than those that which arrive at the store.

“The unrecorded goods would then be taken out from the store and resold.

“It is believed that there’s a mastermind behind this,” the source said, adding that the KR1M workers were decently paid with monthly salaries of more than RM1,000.

Police have yet to disclose the actual modus operandi pending further investigations under Section 408 of the Penal Code.