Surveyed Bidayuh NCR land to be issued titles – CM

KUCHING: A special committee will be formed to assess the Native Customary Rights (NCR) land of the Bidayuhs that have been surveyed by Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA).

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said the committee would be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said if the DBNA had documented the NCR land belonging to the Bidayuhs, then the government would issue titles so that they could develop their land.

“I agree with (Youth, Sports and Solidarity Minister and Tebedu assemblyman) Dato Sri Michael Manyin. I will form a special committee to assess the land.

“The committee, which will also comprise representatives from DBNA and Land and Survey Department, will first have to rectify any problem that may arise,” he said the launch of Pesta Birumuh here yesterday.

Abang Johari was responding to the call made Manyin, who earlier urged the state government to speed up the issuance of land titles for the documented NCR land belonging to Bidayuh villagers.

Abang Johari, who is also Resource Planning and Environment Minister, said there were small problems that needed to be rectified first, and upon rectification, titles would be issued to the NCR landowners.

Asked during a press conference later if the issuance of the titles could be done this year, he said: “Hopefully. I think it’s just a matter of rectification.”

Manyin, who is also DBNA advisor, also brought up the matter to the attention of the chief minister saying that since 2008, only two NCR land out of the 128 documented (surveyed) lots belonging to Bidayuh villagers had been issued with land titles by the Land and Survey Department.

He said the DNBA’s initiative to document the NCR land of the Bidayuhs was strongly supported by the two past chief ministers – the present head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

“By recognising the DBNA initiatives, the state government is saving between 60 and 70 per cent in terms of management and operation costs,” he said.