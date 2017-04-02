Up with the sun for a fitness run

“WHAT? 5.15 am? For fitness? I don’t mind doing it from 6am.”

That was the reply from young and athletic Tony Chang, a nephew of mine, when I told him we could go for an interesting photo shoot regarding the special November Project.

“Can’t the project be done some other time?”

Ah … I suppose I had to do it on my own, I thought helplessly.

What kind of crazies wake up to run at 5.15am? Well, the kind that are trying to bring the Grassroots Free Fitness Movement that is taking over the world to Miri. It is called the November Project and each group is called a tribe.

Ridley Chen and his ‘Myyfitnessfeat’ have been around since 2014, providing anyone and everyone free outdoor workouts every Thursday and Sunday — rain or shine. He is the fitness guy leading a fitness group and pledging to bring the November Project to Miri.

“The idea came from a fitness movement in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, in 2011.

The co-founders of November Project are Brogan Graham and Gojan Madaric,” he told thesundaypost.

For the last few years, Myyfitnessfeat has been going about their free workouts, doing internal charity fundraisers to give back to the community while this whole time, the November Project grew from one tribe in Boston (2011) to seven more in the US and one in Canada (2013). As of 2017, there are a total 33 tribes in seven countries — the US, Canada, Serbia, the UK, the Netherlands, Iceland and Hong Kong.

Chen explained, “I’m envious of the Grassroots Free Fitness Movement and what it stands for. Myyfitnessfeat has been keeping an eye on its proverbial idol but never thinking it could become one of the tribes.

“This all changed in 2016 when Hong Kong got its own tribe which inspired Myyfitnessfeat to investigate the potential patch over. So we reached out to the tribe in Hong Kong for input and figured if Hong Kong could do it, why couldn’t Miri? Not that Miri and Hong Kong are the same but Miri is Miri with strength and beauty of its own.”

One thing led to another and as the wheels began turning, with discussions among Myyfitnessfeat core members on whether or not to pursue this objective, the ultimate question being asked was why — like why not continue as Myyfitnessfeat, why the November Project?

The November Project can be easily mistaken as just a free outdoor workout programme, but if it were solely that, it would not have grown to what it is today. It’s free fitness, yes, but it’s also community, human connection, motivation, inspiration, inclusiveness, positivity and more. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have an avenue like that for the people of Miri?

Nov Project and you

The November Project offers Mirians a place to go for a free dawn workout, meet new people, form new human connections, feel inspired and motivated, or to inspire and motivate others — a place inclusive of everyone without an agenda.

Chen, in his enthusiastic manner, had told a few friends who asked to join the November Project, “We don’t care about your age, sex, religion, race, fitness level — we are just glad you decided to get out of bed this morning and #justshowup and give us 100 per cent effort.”

And the friends all did turn up on the dot!

After a half hour strenuous workout, a happy 5.45am runner enthused, “Hopefully from being here, my friends and I would have moments of positivity and encouragement. It would be a great start to our day and we trust the positive vibes would continue to touch everyone we come in contact with.”

Chen added, “The November Project is a global movement and as they say, ‘the world takeover is real’. Along with introducing the concept, culture and identity of the project, we, as a local community, want it to serve as an avenue for new visitors or residents of Miri to come out, be active and make new friends.

“We also want to expose Miri globally, create awareness, stir up curiosity and invite visitors. Sarawak has so much to offer in ecotourism and now with the boom in running, there are marathons, ultra marathons and trail runs which will all appeal to November Project members.”

Enthusiasts comprise not just Mirians but also some visitors to Miri such as a pilot who flew in or a professional who was here for a meeting and who knew about Myyfitnessfeat. By word of mouth, they came to join the group at 5.15am and had fun exercising.

“Ridley’s booming voice gets us even more excited and keeps our adrenalin rushing. It’s great to see so many people from different walks of life, different ethnic groups taking part. Sometimes, it’s so dark we don’t even recognise each other … it’s fun and as day breaks, we start to see faces clearly and sweating profusely,” a friend noted.

Special tag

As Mirians and people from other parts of the world know more about the November Project, they will also know they can collect a special tag — an item highly coveted and exclusive to each tribe. It may look just like stencil sprayed onto shirts (in fact, that’s what it is) but it is something that has to be earned.

#Grassrootgear is black spray painted across the chest with each tribe’s specific tag below it and you get one only after attending a workout. There are tribe members who are able to collect several tags as they travel through different regions and countries to work out with each tribe. The special tag will also be an exclusive souvenir for Miri.

Mirians who happen to be in Hong Kong, Boston or anywhere in the world which organise the November Project, will definitely be welcomed by the local tribes for a good workout.

Chen said considering what Myyfitnessfeat had been doing to improve the community, the November Project seemed like a natural next step.

“Of course, this is all subject to the acceptance of our pledge made on Nov 9, 2016, when we kicked off our Wednesday morning workouts. We are now under review and keeping our fingers crossed that come judgment day, we will get the approval and become only the second tribe in Southeast Asia and the first in Malaysia.

“So anyone looking for free workouts and want to be a part of this global craze is invited to join us every Wednesday at Taman Bumiko Hill. We’ll be there at 5.15am rain or shine. We believe in being accountable and being there for you no matter what the weather. It’s for everyone and anyone, all ages, sex, shape, size and fitness level so long as you #justshowup ready to give 100 per cent effort, some high-fives and positive vibes.

“The only rule is no agenda, no sales pitch, no recruitment of any sorts and no political affiliation. Leave all these at home and just come out for positivity, encouragement, high-fives and good moments. And oh, our bounce is starting to pick up too,” he added.

Let the November Project put the Resort City of Miri on the global map of fitness and healthy lifestyle in a special way. And Mirians can rise before dawn to make the pledge possible.

Just show up! As Rose Kennedy said, “Life isn’t a matter of milestones, but of moments.”