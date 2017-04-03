Abdul Wahap ready to continue as DBKU mayor

KUCHING: Kuching City North Mayor Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Julai said he is ready to serve if re-appointed mayor of DBKU for another term.

Abdul Wahap told The Borneo Post this at the Milo Malaysia Breakfast Day event held at the State Library yesterday.

“I’m not aware of any extension to my term as reported recently by the Chinese press and there is nothing official.

“There is no news on my status yet, and if the government has a candidate to replace me, I am okay with it; but if they still want me, I am ready to serve,” he said.

Abdul Wahap whose present term as mayor ends on July 31 has served for three terms.