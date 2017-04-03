Almost 1,600 children not vaccinated last year – Dr Helmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) has traced that nearly 1,600 children did not receive vaccination last year as compared to 1,500 in 2015, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Its deputy minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahya said this involved several states including Perak, Kedah, Pahang, Kelantan and Selangor.

“However, 95 per cent of the children in this country have been vaccinated and the number is considered high and in accordance with World Health Organisation standards,” he said.

He was replying to Datuk Kamarul Baharin Abbas (PKR-Teluk Kemang) who wanted to know what steps were taken by MOH in disseminating vaccine-related information to the public.

Dr Hilmi said the ministry had implemented various initiatives to boost public confidence on the use of vaccines including launching the 2016-2020 immunisation promotion programme, organising vaccination awareness campaigns, talks, workshops and publishing articles on vaccination which were distributed to health clinics nationwide.

“MOH in collaboration with the Malaysian Paediatric Association had since 2013 developed the Immunise For Life website aimed at promoting immunisation to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases,” he said. – Bernama