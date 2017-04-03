April 24 declared public holiday in conjunction with Agong’s installation

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has declared April 24 as an additional public holiday for the whole country in conjunction with the coronation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V.

The Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Ali Hamsa said Section 8 of the Public Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369) allows the special day to be observed as public holiday in Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

For Sabah and Sarawak, the state governments have been directed to take similar action according to the respective state’s laws, he said.

“The installation ceremony of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V will be conducted at Balairung Seri, Istana Negara on April 24, and in this regard, the government with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will be holding two main events for the coronation ceremony.

“In the morning of April 24, the installation ceremony will be held at Balairung Seri while a royal banquet will be held at night at the Banquet Hall of Istana Negara,” he said in a statement issued here today.

Besides that, Ali said two other functions would also be held namely a Yasin recital as well as doa selamat and solat hajat (prayers) which is scheduled for April 20 at Putra Mosque in Putrajaya while an exhibition entitled ‘Our King’ will be held on May 2 at the Royal Museum (former Istana Negara).

Sultan Muhammad V was elected as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong to replace Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah who completed his term as the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Dec 12 last year. – Bernama