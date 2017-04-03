Better access to 12 longhouses when road upgrading completed

Temenggong Stanley Geramong (seated third left) helps Wong (seated third right) perform the ‘miring’ ceremony at the cement bridge for Rumah Akong.

SIBU: Residents of 12 longhouses in Tanjung Penasu and Batu Burak here will enjoy smoother travel when upgrading work of a road connecting their area to the main road here is completed in October this year.

Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said the project costing RM16 million started in October 2015 and is 72 per cent completed so far.

“The project is to upgrade the existing 8.2 kilometre Tanjong Penasu/Batu Burak Road to R3 standard.

“This is an important road because besides the longhouses, the road will also benefit a primary school there,” he told reporters when inspecting the progress of the project recently.

Wong later inspected a bridge at Rumah Akong in Tanjung Penasu which was constructed under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) costing RM112,000.

The new cement structure is to replace the present old wooden bridge, he said.

Earlier, Wong who is also Bawang Assan assemblyman inspected another RTP project to upgrade the road to Rumah Merikan in Lubok Pelaie. He said the road stretching six kilometres from the junction with the main road will serve only one longhouse.

“Some land owners disagreed to have the existing gravel road to be cemented. We will settle it,” he said.

Also present was Public Works Department (PWD) Regional Manager Cassidy Morris and United People’s Party (UPP) Sibu Bumiputera Unit chairman Andrew Shilling.